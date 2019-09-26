Nebraska City Utilities will celebrate Public Power and Natural Gas Week Oct. 6 to 12, along with more than 2,000 other community-owned, not-for-profit electric and gas utilities that collectively provide electricity and natural gas to 49 million people.

“Public Power and Natural Gas Week celebrates the reliable, affordable electricity and natural gas Nebraska City Utilities provides to our community and surrounding area,” said Nebraska City Utilities General Manager Jeff Kohrs.

“Public Power and Public Natural Gas puts customers first, and Public Power and Public Natural Gas Week gives us the chance to emphasize the advantages of locally owned power and gas distribution to our customers,” said Kohrs.

Nebraska City Utilities is proud to have serviced Nebraska City and the surrounding area since 1941.

Nebraska City Utilities invites its customers to come to the NCU office at 100 Central Ave. the week of Oct. 6 to 12 to help celebrate Public Power and Public Natural Gas Week.

Refreshments will be served, literature will be available, and customers can sign up for a prize drawing.

Nebraska City Utilities has 69 employees, 3 power plants, 4 main substations, 4 border stations, approximately 375 miles of electric lines, 145 miles of gas mains, and 78 miles of gas service lines, including 55 miles of transmission mains.



