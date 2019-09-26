View work by nationally known artists from around the Midwest at the Autumn Harvest Art Show, scheduled for Oct. 5-6 at Eugene T. Mahoney State Park.

This event, hosted by Prairie Images, will be held at the Peter Kiewit Lodge from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Oct. 5 and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. the following day.

The works of art will include wildlife, landscape, cityscape, portrait, still life, Native American, Southwest, Americana and Impressionist paintings in a variety of mediums. There also will be sculpture, wood carving, nature and wildlife photography, rustic metal sculpture and pottery.

Contact the park for more information at 402-944-2523. A park entry permit is required.