U.S. Senator Deb Fischer (R-Neb.), a member of the Senate Agriculture Committee, released the following statement after the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) announced a $1 million grant to expand water infrastructure in Richardson County, Nebraska, as part of the department’s Water and Waste Disposal Loan and Grant program:

“Nebraskans in Richardson County who are experiencing water shortages will now have access to the clean, safe water they need. This USDA grant will expand infrastructure to help further strengthen rural communities in southeast Nebraska.”

The $1 million grant, along with a loan of $327,000, will connect 72 new users in Richardson County to Rural Water District No. #2’s existing system serving the southeast portion of the county. Currently, these users experience water quantity shortages and high nitrates. The distribution system pipeline will be expanded using two-inch and three-inch PVC piping, branching off a new six-inch line that will be constructed from Falls City to Indian Cave State Park.

The funding comes from the USDA’s Water and Waste Disposal Loan and Grant Program, a $144 million investment within the department’s Rural Development program to improve water infrastructure across 25 states. Eligible applicants include rural cities, towns, and water districts with 10,000 or fewer residents.

Click here to read more about the USDA’s water infrastructure investments.