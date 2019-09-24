Fundraising continues for a new van to transport Otoe County veterans to and from medical appointments in Omaha and Lincoln.

The Otoe County Veterans Service Office is teaming up with the Disabled American Veterans to provide a new van.

The DAV will pay half the cost of a new van, which means the Otoe County Veterans Service Office has to raise $16,800 in funds for the project. The 2020 van cost will be $33,600, according to Chad Miller, Otoe County Veterans Service Officer.

The Otoe County Board of Commissioners contributed $10,000 from county keno funds to the project at the board's Aug. 27 meeting.

Checks can be made out to the Otoe County Veterans Transportation Fund and sent to 1021 Central Ave. Room 205, Nebraska City, NE 68410.

Call Miller at 402-873-9540 for more information.