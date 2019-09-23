It can be frightening if someone you love talks about suicidal thoughts. It can be even more frightening if you find yourself thinking about dying or giving up on life. Not taking these kinds of thoughts seriously can have devastating outcomes, as suicide is a permanent solution to (often) temporary problems.



September is Suicide Prevention Month, and provides an opportunity to openly discuss this pressing health emergency.



According to research from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), suicide rates have increased by 30 percent since 1999. Comments or thoughts about suicide (also known as suicidal ideation) can begin small like, “I wish I wasn’t here.” But over time, they can become more explicit and dangerous.



“Like any other health emergency, it’s important to address a mental health crisis quickly and effectively,” said Sheri Dawson, director of the Division of Behavioral Health. “Suicidal thoughts are a symptom of a mental health crisis. By reducing the stigma that surrounds suicide and mental health, we can achieve a cultural shift where it is okay to discuss thoughts of suicide and reach out for help.”





According to research from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), 46 percent of people who die by suicide had a known mental health condition.



In addition to mental health conditions, other suicide risk factors include:



A family history of suicide

Substance abuse. Drugs can create mental highs and lows that worsen suicidal thoughts.

Intoxication. More than 1 in 3 people who die from suicide are under the influence of alcohol at the time of death.

Access to firearms

A serious or chronic medical illness

Gender. Although more women than men attempt suicide, men are nearly four times more likely to die by suicide.

A history of trauma or abuse

Prolonged stress

A recent tragedy or loss



Warning signs of suicide include:



Increased alcohol and drug use

Talking about wanting to die or to kill oneself

Talking about feeling hopeless or having no reason to live

Aggressive and/or anxious behavior

Sleeping too little or too much

Withdrawal from friends, family and community

Dramatic mood swings

Impulsive or reckless behavior



Suicidal behaviors are a psychiatric emergency. If you or a loved one starts to take any of these steps, seek immediate help from a health care provider or call 911:





Discussing potential methods of suicide

Giving away possessions

Tying up loose ends, like organizing personal papers

Saying goodbye to friends and family

When a suicide-related crisis occurs, friends and family are often caught off-guard, unprepared and unsure of what to do.



Strategies for action include:



Talking openly and honestly. Don't be afraid to ask questions like: "Are you thinking of killing yourself?"

Removing means such as guns, knives, ropes or stockpiled pills

Practicing active listening techniques such as reflecting their feelings and summarizing their thoughts. This can help your loved one feel heard and validated.

Expressing support and concern

Avoiding arguing, threatening or raising your voice

Being patient, kind and compassionate

If your friend or family member struggles with suicidal ideation day-to-day, let them know that they can talk with you about what they’re going through.

Let them know that mental health professionals are trained to help people understand their feelings and teach coping skills.

