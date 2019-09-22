As a library professional, much of what I read these days comes to me by way of peer recommendations and the pointed study of curated book reviews, blogs and sundry annual “noteworthy” and “best of” lists. These are all valuable resources to have at hand when the question of “What should I read next?” comes to mind.

To be sure, I have encountered many wonderful new books this way and am confident such resources will continue to be useful tools of discovery. But there is something to be said about the simple pleasure of wandering the stacks.

The whimsical nature of exploration for its own sake yields an intimate knowledge of a library’s collection that could not otherwise be known, and perhaps, in smaller measure, a more intimate knowledge of ourselves as we discover what animates and calls to us from between the pages of static text.

It was through such meanderings that I happened upon what has become one of my favorite books of the past year.

In “Lorna Simpson Collages” American photographer and multimedia artist Lorna Simpson blends nostalgia and the wonders of the natural world to offer a mesmerizing meditation on blackness, feminine beauty, and the majesty of unconquerable coifs.

Clippings of vintage advertising images of black men and women overlay geologic formations, celestial arrays and swirling watercolors to stunning effect. In her introduction American poet Elizabeth Alexander writes of the images, “I want to name these women old-fashioned names: Viola, Simone, Mamie, Zora, Fern, Rachel, Daphne, Maudell, Thelma, Wenonah, Alondra, Farah. Adele, Matrice. Look, I’ve named some of them for women I love, whose eternal beauty never ceases to stir me.”

I found myself doing the same, the familiar brown faces conjuring memories of easy young smiles in old family photo albums of aunties and uncles and mommas and daddies in a space and time before they ever knew us or we them.

I am reminded of rambling afternoons spent sprawled on the floor chattering with girl cousins while flipping through stacks of yellowing issues of “Jet.” With each collage, I am resituated in the fascination and longing evoked by the “Jet Beauty of the Week,” whose glamour seemed otherworldly yet still somehow less remote than that of the mainstream tween and teen publications we desperately consumed then and which, without our realizing it, slowly consumed us in turn.

Like a gospel hymn, “Lorna Simpson Collages” unfolds itself to the viewer in four-part harmony. The root, “Earth & Sky,” realizes black feminine beauty, the mineral and organic richness of the earth, and the wonders of the heavens as a single unfathomable entity.

Here, hematite emerges to form a stalagmite-like crown atop a face dark, regal, and alluring. There, malachite, amber, and quartz become coiling mane and crowning glory to the coquettish smiles lingering just beneath. Elsewhere, a heart-shaped face glows at the center of our Milky Way galaxy, her hair a burst of sun, moons and dust glittering in the blackness of space.

Next come “Ebony” and “Jet” which combine black and white and color images of men and women taken from the eponymous magazines with a swirling monochrome of watercolors. At times accompanied by text and other times not, faces float ethereal in a wash of watercolor “tresses” that twist and twirl about in every direction, defying gravity and eschewing conformity.

Reminiscent of the boisterous and iconic afros of the 1960s and 1970s, the models’ spirited grins seem to blur the distinction between fashion, politics, and pride.

Rounding out the chorus of collages is “Riunite & Ice” which incorporates images of objects, phenomena and structures with recurring faces seen elsewhere in the work. Clouds, columns, glaciers, mountains, traffic jams and moonscapes all coalesce over a single exquisite countenance.

The face looms ubiquitous and luminous throughout the final strokes of the work, underscoring the harmonizing and unifying impact of black feminine energy upon a seemingly disjointed world.

At times reflective, celebratory, reverential and rebellious “Lorna Simpson Collages” is quite literally a gem among gems.

I can’t be certain I would ever have encountered it had I not ventured from my well-loved avenues of discovery to court whimsy between the stacks.