Nebraska City Tourism & Commerce invites businesses and residents to a Ribbon Cutting and Open House on Friday, Sept. 27.

Arbor Country Cleaning & Restoration has relocated, south! Check out their new location at 1402 South 11th St. (formerly Henry Motors) Join Gregg and Angi Dixon in this Southern Celebration filled with food, family and friends.

The Open House is Friday from 4 – 6 p.m. with the Ribbon Cutting at 5:15 p.m. The public is invited to attend.