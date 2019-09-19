The newspaper you are holding (unless you’re reading this online) is the last for me to put together after a little over 27 years of working at this newspaper.

What I want to say most, now that I’ve completed my tenure as editor, is “thank you.”

Thank you to all my readers, those who have worked with me at the newspaper and our advertisers, for your support as I’ve carried out a job that I dearly loved.

For me, the most important goal I’ve had for both newspapers — the Nevada Journal and Tri-County Times — has been about covering “the people, the places and the passions” that make these small towns such great places to call home. I’ve written hundreds of stories about those things in my chapter… now it’s time for new blood to write their chapter on these pages. And, “Lord Willin’” (as one of my longtime columnists, Bonnie Schauper, used to say), maybe I’ll get to have a little part in that as a contributing writer in the future.

For now, I’m off to Windsor Manor, where, as marketing director, I plan to “promote, promote, promote” this great assisted living facility in Nevada.

Again, my thanks to all of you for allowing me to do the work I loved for so many years.

Marlys Barker is, after today, the former editor of the Nevada Journal and Tri-County times. She can be emailed at marlys.barker@gmail.com.