Congressman Jeff Fortenberry (NE-1) offered the following statement today after the statue of Ponca Chief Standing Bear was unveiled in National Statuary Hall in the United States Capitol:



“The gift of America is that we tether ourselves to what is permanent, noble, and ideal and at the same time we challenge ourselves to refresh, to change, to become better. Chief Standing Bear’s courage makes us better,” Fortenberry said.



“Chief Standing Bear didn’t seek to be a civil rights leader; he simply wanted to bury his dead son on their ancestral homeland. Yet he changed the course of history through that transcendent moment when he raised his hand in that Omaha courtroom and said: ‘I am a man. God made us both,’” Fortenberry added.