Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) have arrested two motorcycle riders following multiple pursuits on Interstate 80 near Seward.

At approximately 3 p.m., Sunday, NSP received a report of two motorcycles riding recklessly on I-80 westbound near Seward, at mile marker 373. A trooper located the motorcycles and observed that one of motorcycles had no license plate and was doing a wheelie on I-80.

When the riders noticed the trooper, they fled at speeds exceeding 100 miles per hour. The trooper initiated a pursuit. During the pursuit, the motorcycles weaved between lanes and split cars as they continued at a high rate of speed. One motorcycle then exited at mile marker 366, near Utica, while the other missed the exit and came to a stop on the shoulder. That rider was taken into custody without further incident.

The other motorcycle then reentered I-80 traveling eastbound. Another trooper pursued, but as the motorcycle reached speeds of more than 130 miles per hour in high-volume traffic on I-80, troopers terminated the pursuit and alerted the NSP Aviation Support Division.

The NSP Helicopter was able to locate the motorcycle rider, now traveling eastbound on Highway 34, entering Lincoln from the west. The rider traveled into downtown Lincoln and attempted to hide in a parking garage. With direction from the NSP Helicopter trooper-pilot, a trooper on the ground was then able to locate the suspect and take him into custody without incident.

The rider arrested near Utica, Tate Oaks, 21, and the rider arrested in Lincoln, Dillon Oaks, 22, both of Lincoln, were arrested for willful reckless driving, flight to avoid arrest, and no motorcycle endorsement. Dillon Oaks was also cited for no registration. Both were lodged in Seward County Jail.