During the month of August, 2019, 28 persons were killed in traffic crashes on Nebraska roadways, according to data collected by the Nebraska Department of Transportation.



These 28 fatalities occurred in 23 crashes.



Seven of the 20 vehicle occupants killed were not wearing safety belts.



There were three fatalities on the interstate, eighteen fatalities on other highways, and seven fatalities on local roads.



Twenty-two of the fatalities were in rural locations.



Five of the fatalities were motorcyclists, two fatalities were pedestrians, one fatality was a bicyclist and one fatality involved an ATV.



Six of the 28 fatalities were 15 and younger.



