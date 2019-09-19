The Nebraska City Public School board approved the district’s FY2019-2020 budget at its regular meeting Monday night.

The $23.6 million budget will require $11.6 million in real and personal property taxes, according to interim superintendent Rex Pfeil.

About $16 million of budget funds will come from other revenue sources. The overall budget includes a $4 million allowance for necessary cash reserve.

This year’s levy will be $1.233797. Last year's rate of $1.227218 was the lowest levy since 2006.

Suring the Sept. 16 meeting, the board heard reports from the school principals, including information on student enrollment at Northside and Hayward elementaries.

This year, Northside has 313 students in kindergarten through second grade.

One hundred eleven students are in kindergarten, 93 in first grade, and 99 in second grade, according to principal Brent Gaswick.

Hayward enrollment is at its highest level in the 11 years Scot Davis has been principal.

One hundred two students are enrolled in third grade, 121 in fourth grade, and 114 in fifth grade, said Davis.

Nebraska City Middle School has 97 sixth-grade students, 106 seventh-grade students, and 99 eighth-grade students.

Nebraska City High School has 123 freshmen, 106 sophomores, 101 juniors, and 115 seniors.

Nebraska City High School students will be out in the city parks doing AppleJack cleanup on Friday, Sept. 20, said NCHS principal Brian Hoover.

He added that the NCHS and Nebraska City Middle School student councils are collaborating on a float for the AppleJack parade that will emphasize “Be Kind.”



During the buildings and grounds committee report, Pfeil noted that “band-aid” repairs are underway on the Pioneer Field lights to resolve an outage that occurred on Friday, Sept. 13, during a Lourdes Central Catholic football game.

The company that provides repair services for the lights happened to be in Nebraska City conducting maintenance on the lights at the city Softball Complex, so workmen were able to replace the wiring in the northeast and northwest light towers, said Pfeil.

Board members approved a $23,373,51 expenditure to purchase 129 ChromeBooks for Nebraska City Middle and High Schools.

Pfeil said a plan is being devised for replacement of worn-out ChromeBooks next year.

The board approved a $4,200 bid from Great Plains Appraisal in Lincoln to have the 2nd Avenue School building appraised for possible sale.