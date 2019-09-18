WAPELLO — After several months of administrative and legal discussions and actions, the Louisa County Board of Supervisors gave final approval Tuesday to a set of zoning ordinance and other amendments that will allow a proposed solar facility project to move forward.

The amendments were part of a recommendation approved last month by the Louisa County Planning and Zoning Commission (LCPZC), which had met several times earlier in the year to consider adding renewable energy changes to the county’s zoning ordinance and comprehensive plan.

The LCPZC meetings had been triggered by plans to build a 100 megawatt solar farm south of Wapello in 2020. Another solar farm is reportedly being considered for a site in northeast Louisa County.

However, before any facilities could be constructed, the county needed to adopt rules to guide the projects’ construction. The board’s decision on Tuesday finalized those new rules, which will now become effective upon publication in the county’s official newspapers next week.

Officials have indicated they expect groundbreaking for the solar farm south of Wapello could begin early next year, with construction completed later in the year. Around 350,000 solar panels are expected to be erected on around 850 acres, with enough energy generated to serve 18,000 homes.

Clenera, an Idaho-based solar facility developing company, and CIPCO (Central Iowa Power Cooperative), which includes Eastern Iowa REC, Wilton, announced the solar project earlier this year.

In other action, the supervisors met with Bobbie Wulf, disability and mental health director, and Cyndi Mears, general assistance director, for their departments’ monthly updates.

Mears told the supervisors that the Wapello School District food pantry was now operating. She said the school pantry was open to qualified residents and would be stocking similar food products that other community food pantries offered.

Pantries are located at both the elementary and high school buildings and will be open from 3:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursdays.

Mears also updated the supervisors on the mobile food pantry that visits the county each month. She said the mobile food pantry offered products with a shorter shelf life, such as bread and similar items. The next mobile pantry visit will be Sept. 25 at the Briggs Civic Center in Wapello from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Mears said the last mobile food pantry visit actually ran out of food to distribute, so a larger amount will be stocked in September.

Wulf told the supervisors that the county’s Fiscal Year 2020 allocation of around $361,000 to the regional mental health consortium’s fiscal agent had been paid, leaving the remaining six percent of the annual mental health budget available for the county’s administrative costs.

She also reported on the recent regional mental health governing board meeting, at which the board members were updated on training initiatives and other actions.

Supervisor Brad Quigley asked Wulf about continued reimbursement problems with the state’s privatized Medicaid program. He said recent reports indicated up to 37 counties could eventually lose their hospitals, suggesting late reimbursements were impacting those facilities.

“It’s definitely a problem,” Wulf agreed, pointing out local counties had no control and it would be up to state officials to resolve.

In final action, the board met with Louisa County Riders Club member Sheila Keltner, who requested the supervisors amend the current ATV/UTV ordinance to allow more night operation.

Currently riders are restricted to operating the units on county roads between sunrise and sunset. Keltner said her club was asking the supervisors to match Des Moines county regulations that allow operations until 10 p.m. The supervisors indicated they would formally consider the request next week.

Later in the meeting, Louisa County Sheriff Brad Turner indicated he was concerned over the proposal, but acknowledged it would be up to the board.