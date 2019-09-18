Louis Burks #79365, age 66, died today at 4:22 p.m. at the Diagnostic and Evaluation Center (DEC) in Lincoln. His sentence began on December 20, 2013. Burks was serving a 20- to 30- year sentence for two counts of attempted sexual assault of a child out of Douglas County.

While the cause of death has not been determined, Burks was being treated for a medical condition. As is the case whenever an inmate dies in the custody of the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services, a grand jury will conduct an investigation.