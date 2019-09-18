Exciting progress has been made in the fundraising efforts for the Build a Bathhouse campaign! Continue in supporting that progress by joining in the Pitch Tournament October 12 at the Syracuse Country Club.

Register as a team or individually to be placed with a partner. The cost is $20 person/$40 team. Drinks will be available for purchase at the bar, a free-will donation Taco Bar is planned. Additionally, there will be a Split the Pot: $1 each, 3 tickets for $2, or 5 tickets for $4.

The Huskers/Minnesota game will be playing at the clubhouse! Tournament time TBD based on gametime. Contact Julie Beach to register, 402-297-6420 or julieisaacs@outlook.com.



