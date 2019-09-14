Submitted to DCN

Saturday

Sep 14, 2019 at 12:01 AM


Des Moines Area Community College President Rob Denson recently released the names of students eligible for the Summer Semester President’s List. To be eligible, a student must have completed a minimum of 6 credits and earned a 4.0 grade point average for that semester.


Those recognized from your area include:


Adel


Aundrea Cox, Liberal Arts


Gabriela Finnegan, Interpretation & Translation - Generalist


Cora Larsen, Marketing


Haley Vandall, Liberal Arts


De Soto


Ashlie Hauf, Liberal Arts


Granger


Shawna Fink, Pre-Dental Occupations


Grimes


Alissa Albright, Liberal Arts


Maida Alibegic, Medical Assistant


Heather Barber, Information Technology/Network Administration


John Becvar, Pre-Nursing


Michael Day, Business Information Systems


Madelyn Ekdom, Liberal Arts


Weston Hefel, Liberal Arts


Makenna Junge, Liberal Arts


Ilderina Kekic, Business Administration


Kendra Kramer, Associate Degree Nursing


Jessica Main, Liberal Arts


Emmalee Murray, Pre-Nursing


Gavin Petrak, Liberal Arts


Timothy Schild, Information Technology/Network Administration


Mindy Wanless, Paralegal


Redfield


Jacob Jones, Liberal Arts


Nicole Rolfes, Liberal Arts


Waukee


Reece Ackerson, Building Trades


Rylie Ackerson, Liberal Arts


Safira Adikini, Pre-Nursing


Courtney Cave, Early Childhood Education


Barine Damabel, Liberal Arts


Sean Gay, Liberal Arts


Amber Holloway, Liberal Arts


Jorden Kolpin-Dolmage, Associate Degree Nursing


Gabriel Lanz, Cybersecurity


Paul Miller, Accounting Specialist


Christina Mueller, Liberal Arts


Emily Pajazetovic, Liberal Arts


Ella Truman, Nurse Aide


Woodward


Melissa Hepworth, Business Administration


Maggi Mallon, Associate Degree Nursing