Des Moines Area Community College President Rob Denson recently released the names of students eligible for the Summer Semester Dean’s List. To be eligible, a student must have completed a minimum of six credits and earned a 3.5 to 3.99 grade point average for that semester

Those recognized from the area include:

Adel

Dylan Barker, Agribusiness

Samuel Bonus, Welding

Parker Breit, Liberal Arts

Jacob Mongan, Liberal Arts

Wyatt Spieker, Accounting & Bookkeeping

Dallas Center

Austin Enterline, ASSET - Ford

Cassy Lowry, Liberal Arts

De Soto

Andrea Tigges, Liberal Arts

Grimes

Lindsey Eckhart, Pre-Nursing

Vincent Hamenyimana, Building Trades

Aaron Kloos, Accounting Specialist

Brian Miner, Liberal Arts

Marie Mutesi, Liberal Arts

Veronica Sesker, Liberal Arts

Van Meter

Garrison Haupts, Liberal Arts

Keslie Van Pelt, Liberal Arts

Waukee

Elvira Alibasic, Associate Degree Nursing

Holly Dreesman, Culinary Arts

Julia Fett, Liberal Arts

Susan Langman, Graphic Design

Yvette LeBaron, Liberal Arts

Shay London, Liberal Arts

Zachariah Mathahs, Information Technology/Network Administration

Dieuthien Nguyen, Liberal Arts

Alexandria Parker, Liberal Arts

Stephanie Shepherd, Emergency Medical Technician

Kathryn Slauson, Liberal Arts

Devin Thompson, Welding

Madison Trinrud, Liberal Arts

Rylee VanCleave, Liberal Arts

Eva Yelle, Medical Insurance and Coding

Woodward

Kayla Fraaken, Liberal Arts

Mitchel Knuth, Agribusiness

Alexandra Milosevich, Pre-Nursing

Austin Scharlau, Agribusiness