Stormy Mcpherson, 9, of Burlington was fast asleep on Wednesday morning in her home on Summer Street when two gunshots came through her bedroom walls.

“I woke up because I heard like crumbling,” Mcpherson said.

Mcpherson’s Grandma, Linda Scott, also of Burlington, came running upstairs to check on Mcpherson and her twin brother, Josh, after hearing the gunshots.

“I was so afraid I was going to find them bloody in their beds,” Scott said.

Scott could see into Josh’s room and saw he was fine. Then she went into Mcpherson’s room and turned the light on, she too was unharmed.

As Scott expressed her relief her granddaughter was unharmed, Mcpherson pointed to a bullet hole in her wall.

“She pointed and said ‘grandma, look,’” Scott said.

The hole was just a few inches above Mcpherson’s bed. A second hole was in Mcpherson’s closet, opposite of the first hole.

The shots came from a gunfight between law enforcement and Caleb Peterson, who had run from police during a vehicle stop. Peterson’s car matched that of a truck suspected in a drive-by shooting just a few minutes earlier.

Peterson was killed by area law enforcement during the exchange.

Scott’s husband, Dave Scott, went outside and saw Peterson lay dead on the ground and Peterson’s father, Michael, was on the ground in handcuffs near the truck.

Mcpherson describes the night’s events as creepy, crazy, and also scary.

Burlington Police officers rushed into the neighborhood to investigate. Mcpherson described the creepy feeling of seeing an ambulance with lights flashing but no sirens.

She recalled watching police dramas on TV and seeing police investigate crime scenes, but had never experienced something like that in real life.

That night, Mcpherson slept in her grandmother’s room. She couldn’t sleep in her own room because police were going in and out of the room to gather evidence. She still hasn’t spent much time upstairs, she said it's scary for her.

The next day, something had to be done about the two bullet holes. So Dave and Mcpherson went upstairs to fix the hole.

“I had her help so she would see that no bugs could get in,” Scott explained.

But while they were patching the hole, Scott noticed a problem, the hole they were patching wasn’t where the hole was in the side of the house. They realized two bullets had entered Stormy’s room that morning.

After realizing there was a second bullet hole, the family began searching for the bullet. They found it below Mcpherson’s bed.

“If it would have been just a few more inches up, it would have killed her,” Scott said.

Finding the bullet meant police had to return to the house and take more photos.

Mcpherson said she feels scared, that something so bad almost happened to her, though Scott said she doesn’t think Mcpherson has fully processed how close she came to death that night.

“I think her dad was looking after her,” Scott said with a smile. Mcpherson lost her dad when she was three, but Scott said the two were very close.

For now, the family is trying to to get back to a normal routine. By the time The Hawk Eye visited the Scott home on Thursday, the only evidence of the shooting in Mcpherson’s room were the two white patches covering the bullet holes. McPherson, her brother, and their cousins were working on their homework after school.