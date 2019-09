U.S. Senator Ben Sasse, an outspoken advocate for Nebraska agriculture, issued the following statement after the EPA announced that the 2015 Waters of the United States (WOTUS) rule will be repealed.

"This is another step forward and a win for Nebraska farmers and ranchers. It’s great news for anyone who understands that the federal government doesn’t need to be regulating puddles and ditches. President Obama’s EPA was crazy to try this and President Trump’s EPA is right to repeal it."