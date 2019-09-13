During the last scheduled public meeting, the current Boone County Historical Society eluded to a possible closure in October without the ability to obtain Director and Officer insurance. Regardless, they’re pushing forward and have brought on three new board members to join the team.

Deb Duncan, who received an unanimous vote onto the board as she has several years of writing and editing experience as well as financial experience.

Duncan brings a passion to the Board that the rest of the current board believes will highly benefit them.

“I believe in the preservation of the history of Boone County,” said Duncan. “We can definitely make something happen. They’re [referring to the current board] working really hard and could really use some help.”

The second recently added Board member, Janet Krengal, a realtor, wasn’t able to make it to the meeting, but informed the board how she believes in the future of the Society.

According to Interim President Jessica Stanley, Krengal has been volunteering for the BCHS for quite a while and had taken it upon herself to show the Mamie Eisenhower house as a docent, she has even been caught getting on her hands and knees to scrub the floors of the Museum.

The third new board member, John Stephenson, who once held a position on the board agreed to re-join.

When introducing Stephenson to the attendants of the Monday meeting, they referred to him as “Mr. Fit it,” in mentioning his degree of passion and dedication to maintaining the society.

Stephenson told the Boone News-Republican that he had previously left the society because of the D&O insurance issue and since, although he wasn’t a current board member took it upon himself to reach out to more than 20 different insurance providers to find the right match.

According to board member Judy Stumbo, the search for D&O insurance has been tough, but they were given hope as they received a quote from one provider, but the premium was “exuberant.”

So their search continues.

But they have regained hope as John told the BNR that although the 20 he reached out to had fallen short on the needs of the Society, he said he had three leads come back with promising words that he plans to keep an eye on as they bring hope for the future of the Society.

The remainder of the one-hour meeting was essentially a Q&A to address the concerns of the members.

History Colorado

After receiving the Kuhl grant, it appears that everything that was once stagnant is now slowly in motion. All of the artifacts in the Mamie Eisenhower house that needed to be returned to Colorado have been gathered up. The shipping company in charge of transferring the artifacts came to the Society gave the board a quote.

In the absence of the original artifacts, the Goeppinger family graciously donated to fill the vacancies that will be made after the transfer.

This includes as bed, dresser, night stand and more.

Pufferbilly Days Opening

The museum doors were open this weekend for the Pufferbilly day’s festivities.

According to the members who hosted, it was “actually pretty successful,” as they had approximately 40 to 50 people come and stop in.

“We wanted the community to see. It’s not all the horror stories people are hearing about,” said Stumbo.

Although they only took in about $46 in free-will donation and gift shop purchases, they are confident this is a good starting point to work off of.

“It was very nice to be able to do that again,” said Stanley. “I can’t wait to do it again.”