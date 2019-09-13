Alex Smith, a physician and Medical Director of LifeServe Blood Center, is running for the Waukee School Board.

“My passion is mental health, and I want to ensure that our district has the resources it needs for everyone to be healthy,” he said. “We need a rigorous, system-level approach that not only works for our students, but also our teachers and staff.”

Smith and his wife Emily currently live in Clive with their two children, both of whom attend Waukee Schools. Smith attended Washington University in St. Louis where he earned a B.A. in Psychology. He met his future wife while working in an Alzheimer’s Disease genetics lab that she was doing her Biochemistry Ph.D. work in. He completed medical school at A.T. Still University in Kirksville, MO, a Clinical Pathology residency at Summa Health in Akron, OH, and a fellowship in Blood Banking and Transfusion Medicine at the University of Iowa.

Mental health care has always been a passion – Smith started a mental health outreach group while an undergraduate, has worked in adolescent and adult mental health inpatient units and currently serves on the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) Iowa Advocacy Committee. He hopes to bring this experience to the Waukee School Board as an elected representative of students, parents, and teachers.

Additionally, Smith has served in the United States Navy and he currently sits on the Iowa Medical Society Committee on Legislation and the City of Clive Planning & Zoning Commission.

“The Waukee School District is one of the best in Iowa,” he said. “My experience and student-focused approach will guide sound financial decision making and lead Waukee forward in a transparent, highly-professional manner.”

To learn more, visit his website, www.alexsmithforwaukeeschools.com, and his Facebook page, www.facebook.com/alexsmithforwaukeeschools.

Election Day is Nov. 5.