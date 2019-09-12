Governor Pete Ricketts and the Nebraska Department of Transportation (NDOT) welcomed news that the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) will provide reimbursement for flood damage repairs. Nebraska is eligible to request reimbursement of close to $70 million of expenses to repair roads and bridges damaged during severe weather outbreaks in 2018 and 2019.







“Knowing that FHWA is able to reimburse Nebraska for up to $70 million of highway repairs is a huge boost to our state’s recovery efforts,” said Gov. Ricketts. “Earlier this year, the Department of Transportation authorized $25 million in quick release funds to be held in reserve for local government assistance in Nebraska. Together, these federal funds provide the financial certainty needed to move forward with infrastructure repairs at the state and local levels. I thank the Trump Administration and FHWA Administrator Nicole Nason for their support.”







In addition to $68 million of Emergency Response (ER) funds for spring 2019 damages, Nebraska will receive $69,000 to repair roads on federally owned lands, $165,000 for affected roads on Native American reservations, and $1.72 million for roads and bridges damaged by flooding in June 2018.







To date, NDOT has spent roughly $65 million to repair state highways and bridges since the March 2019 flooding. The estimated damage on both state and local federal aid routes is nearing $200 million. Approximately one-fourth of the estimated damages occurred on local federal aid routes, with three-fourths of the damages occurring on state highways and bridges.







FHWA’s ER program reimburses states, local public agencies, territories, and federal land management agencies for eligible expenses associated with damage from natural disasters or other emergency situations. The funds help to pay for the repair, reconstruction, or replacement of damaged highways, culverts, and bridges along with the arrangement of detours and replacement of guardrails or other damaged safety devices.