Nebraska City businesses wishing to participate in the fourth annual Scarecrow Decorating Contest must register by Monday, Oct. 2.

Entry forms can be obtained by calling the NCTC office at 402-873-6654 or by logging onto www.gonebraskacity.com/scarecrow-contest/

Scarecrows will be on display outside business locations from Oct. 9 through 31.

The Scarecrow Decorating Contest winners will be announced on Nov. 1.

Beginning Oct. 9, ballots can be picked up at participating businesses or printed from the NCTC website at GoNebraskaCity.com.



