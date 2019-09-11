The shooting occurred at about 1 a.m. this morning in the 900 block of Summer St.

The pursuit of a shooting suspect early Wednesday ended in the death of a 20-year-old man in Burlington.

A Burlington Police report said a suspect fired at police officers and officers returned fire, killing the suspect outside a house on the 900 block of Summer Street. He was pronounced dead at Great River Medical Center. The officers and deputy were not injured in the incident.

A few minutes earlier, Burlington Police and the Des Moines County Sheriff’s office responded to a call at about 1 a.m. of shots fired at a house on the 300 block of North Gunnison Street. According to the police report witnesses described a white S-10 Chevrolet pickup truck, with a topper at the scene.

Police located a vehicle fitting the description at Central and Division Streets. They initiated a stop of the vehicle near Angular and Summer Streets when the suspect fled the vehicle on foot.

Initial reports by the police said the driver exited the vehicle and displayed a firearm towards the officers and then fled on foot. Law enforcement gave chase and multiple rounds were fired by the suspect and law enforcement.

Bullets struck houses and according to residents, barely missed harming those inside.

“It barely missed our bed and hit the TV stand,” said Gary Duckstein, who lives inside a house on Summer Street near where the suspect was killed.

.embed-container { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; height: 0; overflow: hidden; max-width: 100%; } .embed-container iframe, .embed-container object, .embed-container embed { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; }

Friends and family were at the scene and confirmed the identity of the suspect as a 20-year-old man. Burlington Police have said they will release the name when the family has been notified.

“This is just heartbreaking,” said Ashleigh Coleman, a friend of the deceased suspect.

The incident is being investigated by the Department of Criminal Investigations.

Per department policy, the officers involved have been placed on administrative leave. The names of the officers involved in the shooting will be released after they are interviewed by DCI agents. The Hawk Eye called the Sheriff’s department asking if any of the sheriff’s deputies had been placed on administrative leave but did not receive a callback. Calls to Burlington Police Lt. Adam Schaefer also were not returned.

Police have not said if anyone was harmed in the Gunnison Street Shooting that initiated the second shooting.

Wednesday’s shooting on Summer Street marks the third shooting that killed a resident by Burlington Police officers in the past four years.

Two years ago next month, officer Christopher “Chip” Chiprez, who has since been promoted to a detective, shot and killed Marquis “Bubba” Jones.

Officers pulled over Jones’ car for a traffic stop. Jones, who had warrants out for his arrest, fled the car on foot and led officers on a foot chase.

Officers were able to tackle Jones, but he was able to break free and ran from police. Witnesses, as well as officer Josh Riffel, saw Jones with a handgun as he was running from the police. No shots were fired at officers.

After an investigation, Assistant Attorney General Scott Brown found Chiprez had reason to believe for his safety, as well as the safety of those around him, was in danger and he and officer Riffel were cleared of any wrongdoing.

In January of 2015, Burlington Police officer Jesse Hill shot Autumn Steele while responding to a domestic disturbance call that had been made at her home. Hill said he slipped on ice while shooting at the family dog and a bullet struck and killed Steele. The shooting was determined to be an accident and Hill was cleared of any wrongdoing by Des Moines County Attorney Amy Beavers.

The Steele family received a $2 million settlement in a a federal wrongful death lawsuit from the city of Burlington last year.

Not only do Wednesday’s shootings mark the tenth and eleventh shootings in Burlington since June 24, but they also mark the fourth and fifth shootings in seven days and the second shooting death in four days.