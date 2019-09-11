Nebraska City Tourism and Commerce is partnering with the Center for Rural Affairs to bring a FREE Gardening Class Series to Nebraska City, The second class is set for Wednesday, Sept. 18.

This is a gardening series focusing on growing and cooking garden produce. Cooking and gardening cases will be held together.

Class No. 2 will focus on canning! Learn to preserve your garden produce with a live canning demonstration. You will also hear about mid-season maintenance tips and tricks to keep your garden productive and beautiful.

This class will be held at the First Presbyterian Church, 1005 1st Corso, at 5:30 p.m. Classes are free and open to the community.