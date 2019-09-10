Shelly Hughes submitted the official filing paperwork and required signatures to run for Mayor of Waukee on Monday, Sept. 9. Hughes submission comes on the same day former Mayor Bill Peard announced he will not run for reelection.

“I’d like to thank Mayor Peard for his many years of service to Waukee. He’s been a passionate leader and mentor, and I’m excited to be a candidate for this important role for the city of Waukee,” said Hughes.

Since 2010, Hughes has demonstrated focused, sound decision-making with a confident outlook for the future of Waukee as a member of City Council with Mayor Peard.

During her time as a Councilmember, Hughes has contributed to responsible and strategic decisions during Waukee’s exponential growth in both residential and commercial areas. Hughes has been a part of the creation of Kettlestone and the Grand Prairie Parkway interchange, extensive retail and commercial growth, and she has been strategic in projects such as the splash pad being constructed in Fox Creek Park and the new Palms Theater.

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019.