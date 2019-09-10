The Des Moines County Board of Supervisors are considering selling the mining rights to the gypsum under Big Hollow Recreation Area.

The process of selling the gypsum rights began in late 2018 when United States Gypsum Corp. (USG Corp.) offered to buy the mining rights for the 20-acre area under Big Hollow for a little more than $30,000.

Selling the gypsum under Big Hollow was a lengthy process. Big Hollow was given to the county by the United States Department of the Interior (DOI) and as such, the county must obtain permission to sell any part of the land, even if the land will serve the same purpose.

The Des Moines Conservation Board worked up the proposal and submitted it to DOI and the sale of mining rights was approved. The final step is for the supervisors to approve the deal.

A public hearing must be held before sale can be approved. The hearing will be held at 9 a.m. on September 24.

The operation of Big Hollow will not be affected by the mining operation.

New attorney

County Attorney Lisa Schaefer said she is hoping to hire a new attorney for her office.

Schaefer said her office is trying to fill a position for a misdemeanor attorney. This attorney will assist county attorney Chris Scarborough.

“At this point, he is handling all of the misdemeanor cases, which is about 70 percent of our docket,” Schaefer said.

As for the rest of the attorney’s in Schaefer’s office, Schaefer handles drugs, murder, and gun crimes. County attorney Ryan McCord does felonies that Schaefer is not handling and Todd Chelf, first assistant county attorney, handles the county’s civil matters.

The job posting is expected to go up Sept. 12. Schaefer said this date was chosen to coincide with the date students will find out whether or not they passed the bar examination.