Members of the Peru State College Student Senate announced details of the College’s 99th Annual Homecoming Parade. The parade will begin at 10 a.m. on Saturday, September 28, on the College campus and run to downtown Peru. This year’s theme is “Peru and Beyond”.

Parade entry registration is available online at https://www.peru.edu/homecoming/. Entries must be submitted by Tuesday, September 24. Participants will be contacted directly with additional information regarding the route and line-up.

Cash prizes or trophies will be awarded based on those entries which best represent the homecoming theme, though all types of entries are welcome. Awards will be given to an on-campus category and an off-campus category.

For more information on the parade or any of Peru State’s Homecoming events, contact Student Senate President Tyler Harms at 402-872-2329 or studentsenate@campus.peru.edu.