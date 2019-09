The Otoe County Board of Commissioners will approve the county's FY 2019-2020 at its meeting tomorrow (Sept. 10).

Commissioners will also discuss a resolution to increase restricted funds by 1 percent. They will also set the final tax request for the upcoming fiscal year.

Paul Moyer of the Nebraska Department of Agriculture will make a presentation to the board on the state's noxious weed program.

The meeting is set to start at 8:30 a.m. in Room 108 of the Otoe County Courthouse.