DES MOINES – September is National Voter Registration Month and eligible Iowans are encouraged to participate by registering to vote or making sure your voter information is up-to-date.

The National Association of Secretaries of State (NASS) established September as National Voter Registration Month in 2002 to encourage voter participation and increase awareness. Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate is the President of NASS.

“Voting for the city and school elections begins in just a few weeks and the Iowa Caucuses are on the horizon, so now is a great time to make sure you’re registered to vote, and your information is current,” said Pate, in a press release. “We are one of the top states in the nation for voter registration and voter participation. My goal is for us to be number one.”

September 24 is National Voter Registration Day. Last year, nearly 5,000 Iowans used the state’s online voter registration system on that day.

“It has never been easier to register to vote in Iowa,” Secretary Pate added. “Several options are available, and it only takes a few minutes. You can register anytime online, through the mail, at various government agency offices, at a voter registration drive, at military recruiting centers, and in-person at your polling place.”

The last day in Iowa to register for the 2019 election online or by mail is Sept. 27. You have until Oct. 8 to register in person. This year's election is Nov. 5.

About 90 percent of eligible Iowans are registered to vote, and there are more than two million active registered voters in the state. To check your voter registration status, register to vote or update your information visit VoterReadyIowa.org.