The Council approved the temporary closure of 10th Street in front of the Boone Scenic Valley Railroad Museum as Thomas the Tank Engine will be in town on Sept. 14-15 and 20-22. According to Police Chief Wiebold, “this is to ensure the safety of those who visit during the annual event.” Destiny Homes, the developers who’s bid won them several acres next to the Little League fields are requesting financial assistance for installing utilities into the ground. They’re hoping the City of Boone will provide them the previously agreed upon $75000 in April up front to help bite the cost of the utilities. The council expressed that they would not be signing over any checks until the road that runs along the development is finished and inspected and approved by the City’s standard and expectation. The Council agreed that on Sept. 16, at 5:30 there will be an open forum, where public can voice their concerns for a new community Recreation Center amid the news of the Boone YMCA announcing their plans to close within the next couple months. To prepare for this meeting, Councilwoman Holly Stecker working in conjunction with Councilman Elijah Stines expressed interest in reaching out to the same architect who drew up the renderings for the Green Space to do the same for a potential rec. center. Stecker said this would cost $5000. There was a bit of pushback toward the idea from Councilman Greg Piklapp stating that he agrees that it would be good for a rendering to be produced, but not until the council was able to gather the questions and concerns from the public during their meeting on Sept. 16. Once they have collected an understanding of what the public desires to see happen, then he would be happy to move forward, but in the meantime, he doesn’t have interest in “Committing money to a drawing” before they know what everyone else thinks. The Green Space stage and ramp are complete. Chad Stecker from Stecker Concrete will be sealing it off and then roping it for Pufferbilly Days, so people can walk through and see what they have been doing to the corner of 8th and Story. According to Councilman Terry Moorman fundraising is going really well. Casey’s and Nerem respectively cut $1000 checks, totaling up $13000 in total funds raised. Landscaping’s bid is currently at $5300 and an idea to hire a local artist to paint a handrail was mentioned and “is in the works,” according to Moorman.