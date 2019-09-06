Thursday, September 5

Ericson Public Library welcomes children of all ages to Storytime on Thursday, September 5 at 10 a.m. in the Children’s Department with Mr. Z. Stories, songs, fingerplays, and a craft will feature pirates.

Boone Farmer’s Market

Thursday, September 5⋅3:00 – 6:00pm

Weekly on Thursday, until Oct 31, 2019

Childbirth Education

Thursday, September 5⋅6:00 – 9:00pm

Weekly on Thursday, until Sep 13, 2019

Covered topics are childbirth preparation, infant care and breastfeeding. Snacks provided. To register call the Family Birth Center at 433-8400.

Salvation Army Bible Study & Discipleship

Thursday, September 5⋅6:00 – 7:00pm

Weekly on Thursday

Friday, September 6

***Ericson Public Library offers *Infant Storytime for infants to age 2 on Friday, September 6 at 10 a.m. downstairs in the Children’s Department with Mr. Z. Board book reading, songs, and movement are offered to encourage the early love of reading in little ones. *Please note the starting time has been changed back to 10 a.m.

Saturday, September 7

***Ericson Public Library will be closed Saturday, September 7 in observance of Pufferbilly Days. The library will re-open on Monday, September 9 from 9 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Recovery & Wellness 5K Run/Walk

Saturday, September 7⋅8:00am – 12:00pm

Ada Hayden Park, Ames

Monday, September 9

BCH Auxiliary’s Annual Mum Sale

Boone County Hospital, 1015 Union St

Mums will be supplied by Salama Greenhouse and Floral. Proceeds from the sale will support BCH Auxiliary projects.

Boone Blood Drive

Monday, September 9⋅1:00 – 6:00pm

Central Christian Church, 803 Greene st, Boone

Planning & Zoning Commission Meeting

Monday, September 9⋅5:15 – 5:45pm

City Hall, Boone

Conservation Board Meeting

Monday, September 9⋅6:00 – 7:00pm

Boone County Courthouse, ground floor

BCHS Special Membership Meeting

Meeting for purpose of selecting new board members to fill current vacancies. The meeting will be held in the basement of the History Center. Enter through ground floor door on Sixth Street. The current board is looking for board members with skills in event planning, writing, grant writing, public relations, accounting, fundraising, construction and repair, among other skills to help rebuild Boone County museums.

Boone County Historical Society, 602 Story St, Boone

Airport Commission Meeting

7:00-8:00pm

Boone Municipal Airport

Park Board Meeting

7:00-8:00pm

Park Office, Herman Park

Tuesday, September 10

Ericson Public Library offers Knit Night on Tuesday, September 10 at 6 p.m. for knitters, crocheters, and needlecrafters of all skill levels to share items being worked on, help others, and to chat. Never knitted or crocheted? The library can help with that by providing free yarn and needles/crochet hooks to get started. This program meets every Tuesday evening in the first floor Fireplace Room, and feel free to stop at the main desk and let them know if interested in a program for beginning knitters or crocheters.

***Families are invited to Ericson Public Library on Tuesday, September 10 at 6:30 p.m. for Pizza Family Fun. Pizza stories, activities, and a craft will be offered to celebrate National Cheese Pizza Day which is observed on Sunday, September 8. Pizza will be served that evening.

Free Blood Pressure Checks

The Free Blood Pressure Checks that have been offered in the past on Fridays in the Specialty Clinic at Boone County Hospital have been switched to Tuesdays from 8 a.m. to noon. Stop by on Tuesday mornings to have your blood pressure checked.

Boone County Hospital, 1015 Union St, Boone, IA

Car Seat safety checks

4:00-8:00pm

Boone County Hospital

Interestested? Call 433-8196 to schedule an appointment today!

Wednesday, September 11

Board of Supervisors Meeting

8:30am-4:30pm

Second floor of the Court House

Utility Committee Meeting

4:00-5:00pm

Salvation Army Youth Supper Club

5:00-5:30pm

At Salvation Army, 503 Benton St, Boone

***Ericson Public Library is now open an additional two hours on Wednesday evenings until 8 p.m. These hours will continue through December on a trial basis.

Ericson Public Library invites children of all ages to Storytime on Wednesday, September 11 at 10 a.m. in the Children’s Department with Mr. Z. Stories, songs, fingerplays, and a craft will feature grandparents, in honor of Grandparents Day which is observed on Sunday, September 8.

***Ericson Public Library welcomes children of all ages to Read with Wrigley on Wednesday, September 11 at 4 p.m. in the Children’s Department. Join Franklin school teacher Mrs. Lisa Cook and her dog, Wrigley, for a unique opportunity to read to her dog.

***Ericson Public Library invites tweens and teens to Teen Advisory Group (TAG) on Wednesday, September 11 at 4 p.m. in the Teen Zone on the first floor. Talk about upcoming fall programs, eat some snacks, and learn about Advanced Reader Copies (ARC). FREE Advanced Reader Copies will be given out, so bring a friend, join the group, and get a new book.

***A unique *Hand Lettering and Watercolor Workshop will be held on Wednesday, September 11 at 6 p.m. for adults. Artist Kristin Erdman will teach the basics of hand lettering and creating a watercolor background. This workshop is free, with all supplies provided, and beginners and lefties are welcome. This program has been generously funded by US Bank Foundation. *PLEASE NOTE: THIS WORKSHOP IS FULL AS REGISTRATION WAS REQUIRED AND LIMITED TO 18 PARTICIPANTS. NAMES ARE BEING TAKEN AT THE MAIN DESK FOR AN ADDITIONAL PROGRAM TO BE ADDED THIS FALL. PLEASE CALL 432-3727 OR STOP IN TO REGISTER FOR THE SECOND PROGRAM.

***Ericson Public Library is excited to announce a new program for K - 2nd graders called Little Makers beginning Wednesday, September 11 at 6:30 p.m. in the Children’s Department with Candy and Mr. Z. This program will focus on fun experiments, popular topics, stories, and activity stations. Edible Engineering will be the theme this week, creating structures with gumdrops and marshmallows. This program will be held on the second and fourth Wednesday evening of each month through December.