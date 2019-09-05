Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) took 77 impaired drivers off Nebraska roads during the national “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign. The effort ran from August 16 through September 2.

“This campaign is an important one as we close the summer driving season,” said Colonel John Bolduc, Superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol. “Our troopers have worked night and day over the summer months to patrol the roads, respond to dangerous situations, and assist in flood relief efforts.”

Troopers arrested 77 drivers for driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs. In addition to those arrests, troopers issued citations for speeding (1,121), driving under suspension (101), open container (26), minor in possession (15), no proof of insurance (55), no seat belt (47), and improper child restraint (26). Troopers also performed 744 motorist assists during the campaign.

“Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” marks the end of NSP’s annual “100 Days of Summer” initiative. The initiative, which runs from Memorial Day weekend through Labor Day weekend, includes many focused enforcement campaigns in an effort to keep Nebraska roads safe.

This summer, Nebraska State Troopers arrested 339 people for driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs. Troopers also assisted thousands of motorists on Nebraska roads.

During the latest enforcement effort, troopers also apprehended 38 fugitives and issued 11 citations for reckless driving. The “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” effort was made possible thanks in part to a grant for $26,850 from the Nebraska Department of Transportation – Highway Safety Office.