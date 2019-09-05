Our monthly potluck for the Senior Center will be held Monday, Sept. 9, starting at 11:30 a.m. Chicken donated by Rolling Green will be offered, always a treat. Many thanks to Whitney Ahrends, the marketing manager, for this generous donation. Our speakers will be Sherry and Teresa from Story County Public Health, the nurses who take care of Foot Care at the Center the second Tuesday of every month, from 12:30-2 p.m. Peggy Bruns reminds of Walk Yoga on Tuesdays and Fridays at 8:30 a.m. and Floor Yoga on Fridays at 9:15, beginning after Labor Day.

The ISU-Iowa football game will be shown on the TV at the Center on Saturday, Sept. 14, for anyone wanting to watch.