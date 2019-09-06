U.S. Senator Ben Sasse, an outspoken champion for Nebraska agriculture and trade, issued the following statement after Rep. Rosa DeLauro, one of Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s top trade negotiators, doubled down on delaying the USMCA trade agreement.



“Easy for San Francisco elitists to say, but try telling that to hurting Nebraska farmers and ranchers. They’re the best in the world, but they desperately need export markets in both North America and Asia. The problem with China is mainly the intellectual property theft and bad behavior of the Chinese Communist Party. But in North America, the primary problem is Speaker Pelosi. If the vote is scheduled, USMCA will pass -- playing political games with these families is cynical and cruel."