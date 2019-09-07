Nebraska City Tourism & Commerce, Inc., announces the 2020 Census is the topic for the Wednesday, Sept. 11, Hot Topics discussion.

Join NCTC and local and area business owners, managers, and residents as we hear from Bill Donnally from the 2020 Census Team. He will give us information about the new way that the census will be taken and how you can support your community.

Hot Topics is a public forum held from 8:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. on the second Wednesday of each month. Hot Topics is held at Scooter’s Coffee, 2104 South 11th Street in Nebraska City.



The mission of Nebraska City Tourism & Commerce is to create a prosperous, vibrant community. We strive to unite residents to promote tourism, strengthen commerce, and improve the welfare of the community to benefit the quality of life in historic Nebraska City.



