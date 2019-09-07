Hy-Vee, Inc., in partnership with Pinky Swear Foundation, a national charitable organization that supports children with cancer and their families, announced today that its register roundup event raised more than $100,000 across Hy-Vee’s more than 260 stores.

The annual Hy-Vee Pinky Swear Register Roundup took place from August 1-18 to give customers the opportunity to donate at the checkout by rounding up their purchase to the nearest dollar, or other amount. The money raised will provide assistance for basic needs and experiences that create emotional support to impacted families. This assistance includes non-medical expenses like mortgage and rent, transportation, utilities, gas cards and food. The timing of the campaign was meant to help increase awareness of National Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, which is observed every September.

“We are excited to share the results of the Hy-Vee Pinky Swear Register Roundup fundraiser,” said Erica Campbell, executive director of Pinky Swear Foundation. “We value our partnership with Hy-Vee and sincerely appreciate its customers for their compassion and generosity. The money raised from this year’s Hy-Vee Pinky Swear Register Roundup will make a real impact to further our mission to help even more families with a child battling cancer.”

During its four-year partnership with Pinky Swear Foundation, Hy-Vee has helped host and sponsor a variety of store and community fundraising events which has raised a total of more than $1.1 million to benefit kids with cancer and their families. Efforts like these allow Hy-Vee to reaffirm its commitment to making lives easier, healthier and happier.



###

Hy-Vee, Inc. is an employee-owned corporation operating more than 260 retail stores across eight Midwestern states with sales of $10 billion annually. The supermarket chain is synonymous with quality, variety, convenience, healthy lifestyles, culinary expertise and superior customer service. Hy-Vee ranks in the Top 10 Most Trusted Brands and has been named one of America’s Top 5 favorite grocery stores. The company’s more than 80,000 employees provide “A Helpful Smile in Every Aisle” to customers every day. For additional information, visitwww.hy-vee.com.

About Pinky Swear Foundation

Founded in 2003, Pinky Swear Foundation is a national 501c(3) nonprofit headquartered in Edina, MN passionately committed to helping children with cancer and their families with financial and emotional assistance. Pinky Swear Foundation activities include a variety of community engagement and fundraising events around the nation, raising more than $15.5 million to-date. To learn more, visit www.pinkyswear.org.