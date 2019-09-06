The Brownville Concert Series is thrilled to have Nicolas King present his show, “Shakin’ the Blues Away.” Named “a promising pop-jazz singer” and a “polished crooner” by the New York Times, King takes Pop and Jazz and infuses his Broadway roots in a swinging concert that “makes waves faster than a raging tsunami!” (Theater Scene).

Pianist, Mike Renzi, will accompany King. It’s sure to be a show you don’t want to miss. He will perform in cabaret on Friday and Saturday, Sept. 6 & 7 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, Sept. 8 at 2 p.m.

Special thanks to Jan Chism Wright in memory of David Wright, John & Janet Palmtag, 3M’s of Stella, and Mary Kruger for helping to sponsor these concerts.

Nicolas King has been performing since age 4. He was seen first on Broadway in ‘Beauty & The Beast’, then in ‘A Thousand Clowns’ opposite Tom Selleck, and ‘Hollywood Arms’ directed by Hal Prince, all before age 12. Other credits include 8 consecutive annual performances on The Jerry Lewis MDA Telethon, Carnegie Hall, Lincoln Center, ‘The View’, ‘Today’ show, ‘Liza & David’, ‘Sally Jesse Raphael’ and twice on ‘The Tonight Show’ with Jay Leno. Other career highlights include originating the role of “Oscar” on Discovery Kids’ “Kenny The Shark”, as well as over two dozen national Television commercials. His ‘Oscar Mayer Lunchables’ commercial went international and won the Golden Marble Award in 1998.

Nicolas went on the road with his mentor Liza Minnelli to perform as her opening act from 2002-2012. The Mabel Mercer Foundation awarded Nicolas their coveted ‘Julie Wilson Award’ at the 2010 Cabaret Convention at Lincoln Center. He’s the recipient of the 1995 Talent America Award, 2012 BISTRO Award for Outstanding Performer of the Year, 2015 AMG Heritage Award for Artist of the Year, the winner of the 2019 Legends Award, as well as receiving a Grammy consideration for his latest album, “On Another Note” with jazz great Mike Renzi (available now on CDbaby, Apple iTunes and other music retailers.)

Mike Renzi is an American composer, music director, pianist, and jazz musician.





He was musical director for Peggy Lee and Mel Torme for over 25 years. He is also friends and partners with jazz singer Cynthia Crane, with whom he has published a Christmas album titled “Our First Christmas”. Renzi spent three years as Tony Bennett’s pianist which included the Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga “Cheek to Cheek” Tour across Europe and North America. Renzi also has his own jazz group called “The Mike Renzi Trio”, which published an album together with tenor sax legend Ben Webster.

All tickets are $25 ($16 for students). To purchase tickets online go to www.brownvilleconcertseries.com or Facebook or call 402-825-3331. Please excuse our construction but the shows will go on! Enter by the rear doors nearest the parking lot. The Nebraska Arts Council (www.nebraskaartscouncil.org), a state agency, supports this program through a matching grant funded by the Nebraska Legislature, the National Endowment for the Arts and the Nebraska Cultural Endowment.