Our Nevada Journal Senior Spotlight series for 2019-20 gets started with a Nevada senior who has one of the biggest smiles you’ll ever see.

Kacie Rewerts, 17, when she isn’t concentrating on studies or sports, generally wears a mile-wide smile. The daughter of Erin and Jerome Rewerts of Nevada, Kacie said this year is going to be a little “weird.” That’s because her one sibling, older sister Kelby who graduated in May from Nevada High School, won’t be around. Kelby left Aug. 10 to start classes, majoring in biology, at the University of Missouri.

“It’s definitely going to be very weird. Kelby’s very responsible and has definitely been the older sister for me, so there will be a little adjusting, but I’ll be fine,” she said. “But I will miss her for sure.”

If being busy helps fill the void of missing someone, Kacie will relish all the activities she’s in, starting with volleyball this fall.

Her senior season is important for her because she’s planning to continue playing next year at the collegiate level. “I verbally committed to Drake to play volleyball in April,” she said, and that’s exciting when you consider that volleyball has become her one of her favorite extracurricular activities, along with track.

“I can’t really choose a favorite between them,” she said. In volleyball, she loves the team atmosphere. “It’s a very mental game, and you have to have really good chemistry with your team to be successful. That [realization] about chemistry,” she said, “has pushed me and my teammates to be better together.”

As for track, where she’s a distance runner, she loves that sport for a totally opposite reason. “I like the individuality of track. You get to choose what [work] you put in and usually what you put in, you get out.”

She encourages underclassmen and those yet to enter high school to take her advice, especially where sports and extracurriculars are concerned. “High school goes by fast, and definitely, the one thing that I’ve thought about when looking at athletics is ‘don’t wait to start (putting in your all).’ When someone tells you to go do weights or to put the extra time in, do it. Don’t wait until your sophomore year, because that’s what I did. That could be in academics, too… listen to your teachers, your peers and administrators when they tell you to put the work in and you’ll get what you want. If you want to go to college … the work you put in is what you’ll get out. Hard workers will always find a way to do what they want to do.”

Hard work and getting involved in classes and experiences have also helped Kacie find the direction for her next steps in life. At this point in time, she’s leaning toward studying biochemistry or molecular biology. What prompted this interest?

“I went on a job-shadow to Tone’s Spices and got to see what chemistry — when it comes to food science, testing foods and quality control — can look like and it interested me quite a bit.” She was able to do the job-shadow thanks to the Des Moines Area Community College’s SCALE program that allows for students to get real-world experience outside the classroom.

She’s pretty certain that whatever her career is, she’ll be doing something related to nutrition. “I really like food. I like making it, trying new things and eating healthy foods because they make me feel really good.”

In addition to the SCALE program, Kacie has appreciated the opportunities she’s had at Nevada to take DMACC classes, both on-site and online. “Those will hopefully prepare me for the future. Some of them got me out of my comfort zone.” This year, she’s going out of her comfort zone with a DMACC culinary class. “I’m excited about that,” she said.

She has appreciated that at Nevada, where she’s spent her entire K-12 educational career, she’s been able to be involved in a number of things. On her list of involvements are FFA, Key Club, student council, volleyball, basketball, track, soccer, softball and interesting classes like creative sewing. “That was a lot of fun. I liked that it was hands-on and a fun atmosphere.”

The biggest challenge she’s had in high school, she said, was time management. With academics and sports, and dual sporting with track and soccer in the spring, she said figuring out how to get everything done was and can be difficult. “It’s pushed me to be a morning person,” she said, noting she’s usually tired after returning from a sporting event and wants to get to bed. She often utilizes early mornings to catch up with school work.

One of her role models while going through school, she said, was Mrs. Frideres. “She was my mentor for my confirmation classes (at Memorial Lutheran Church). She just opened my eyes to the world to see what I could do in the future. She’s always been a nice person to see in the hallway.”

She also mentions Mr. Huntrods (now retired), who taught physics. “Mr. Huntrods was a lot of fun. I’ve always liked science and math, and physics is basically the definition of both, and having a funny teacher made it more fun.”

Then, of course, there are her parents. Kacie admits she’s an emotional person and cries easily, and the tears well up when she talks about her folks. “My parents have just done so much for me and no matter what I do, they’re always there for me and support me through that. They’ve been open to my decisions and to what I want to do.”

Stepping into Nevada High School this year — her last year — is a little hard to fathom. When she was in grade school, “it definitely seemed like a long ways away.” And those big kids in high school, “I always looked up to those people.” Now she’s one of them. “It definitely feels like it went by fast.”

She doesn’t know if she’ll spend her entire life in Nevada. She said she plans to go where there are opportunities to thrive in her career. But, she said, again with some tears, that her hometown means “honestly, just everything to me … That’s pretty simple (to say), but Nevada’s helped me get to where I am today. There may be people who think that they didn’t have an impact, but they did. They’ve given me a great school district, great activities that I’ve participated in there, jobs, friends, families … I’ll hold onto those things for forever.”