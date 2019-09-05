As the summer months wind down, so does an operation conducted by Nebraska State Troopers in Lancaster and several other counties in southeast Nebraska.

Over the last few months, troopers collaborated with Nebraska Game and Parks officials and local law enforcement to maintain high visibility at state recreation areas in Lancaster, Gage, Seward, and Saunders counties. The effort focused on preventing drunk driving on roads near popular recreation areas.

“This year was another success for this operation,” said Captain Sean Caradori, Commander – Troop H. “Our troopers had great contact with the public throughout the summer to not only encourage safe behavior while at the lake, but also safe driving when leaving the area.”

During the operation, troopers made only one arrest for driving under the influence. Citations were also issued for speeding (13), minor in possession of alcohol (2), and open container (10).

“This was largely a safe summer at our rec areas in southeast Nebraska,” said Caradori. “Thanks to all of those patrons who were responsible and did their part to keep the roads safe.”

The effort was made possible thanks in part to a grant for $5,500 from the Nebraska Department of Transportation – Highway Safety Office.