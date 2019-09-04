U.S. Senator Ben Sasse, Chairman of the Senate Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs Subcommittee on National Security and International Trade Finance, held a subcommittee hearing in Nebraska entitled “Human Trafficking and its Intersection with the Financial System.”



"Today’s hearing helped shed light on the unspeakable evil of human trafficking and sex slavery,"said Senator Sasse. "These despicable criminals target and profit off vulnerable women and young children. This isn’t some far-away problem — this stuff is happening in our communities, and it’s a tragedy we must confront head on. I’m grateful for the work of our community partners and leaders like Attorney General Peterson and State Senator Slama. Senate Committee hearings like this don’t happen in our state every day, but I’m hopeful that as we keep fighting these traffickers that this makes a difference."



The Committee heard testimony from Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson, Crysta Price, CEO of HTI Labs, a Human Trafficking Initiative based out of Creighton University, Julie Slama, Nebraska District 1 State Senator, and David Murray, the Vice President of Product Development and Services for the Financial Integrity Network.

