Sep 4, 2019 at 10:01 AM


Nebraska City Tourism and Commerce and The Nebraska City Museum Association invite the community to a Business After Hours on Tuesday, Sept. 10..
The Taylor-Wessel-Bickel-Nelson House is a museum inside a 1857 brick home.  
Join us for tours and refreshments from 4:30 to 6 p.m. at the museum, located at 711 3rd Corso.  
The public is invited to attend. 