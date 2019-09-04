The Morton-James Public Library will offer workforce development classes on Sept. 12 and 19.

On Thursday, Sept. 12, NEworks and Resume Assistance will be offered at 7 p.m in the library’s Grace Moller Tech Center.

This class will cover creating a user name and password for the NEworks system, which is a complete set of employment tools for Nebraska job seekers. Tips for building strong resumes will also be covered in this class.

On Thursday, Sept. 19, Job Applications and Interviews will be discussed. This class will provide information on filling out online applications and the do’s and don’ts of job interviewing.

Attendees should enter the library through the north entrance, which faces 1st Corso, for these after-hours classes, which will be taught by Deb Sanne of the Department of Labor.

These classes are free and open to the public. The library is located at 923 1st Corso. Call 402-873-5609 with questions.