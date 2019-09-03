The Kimmel Harding Nelson Center for the Arts is pleased to present the Nebraska Art Teachers Association 2019 Art Educators Exhibition.

This juried group show includes the work of 34 art educators from across the state of Nebraska.

Selected artworks showcase a wide array of subject matter and media including photography, painting, printmaking, sculpture, and batik.

The Nebraska Art Teachers Association (NATA) was founded in 1923 with a mission to advocate for and advance art education in Nebraska to fulfill human potential and promote global understanding.

NATA’s Art Educators exhibition is presented in conjunction with their annual conference, each year hosted in a different Nebraska town or city.

Recent conferences have been hosted in Omaha, McCook, Lincoln, and Kearney.

This year’s conference is expected to bring over 100 Nebraska art educators to Nebraska City for two days of professional development, Sept. 27 and 28.

The conference is open to NATA members and non-members.

Registration and conference details are available on NATA’s website: www.nebraskaarteducators.org.

On display through Sept. 28, KHN’s gallery is open to the public Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and by appointment.

Special AppleJack gallery hours will be hosted on Saturday, Sept. 21 from noon to 3 p.m.

The public is also invited to attend KHN’s monthly Third Thursday Artist Talk event on Thursday, Sept. 19, from 5 to 7 p.m.— an excellent opportunity to not only see this vibrant exhibition but also hear from KHN’s current resident artists, writers, and composer.

Located at 801 Third Corso in Nebraska City, KHN’s exhibitions and Third Thursday events are free, handicapped accessible, and open to the public.

Since 2001, KHN’s residency program has hosted more than 60 working artists each year—a combination of visual artists, writers, composers, and interdisciplinary artists from across the country and around the world.

KHN’s gallery program hosts approximately six exhibitions annually, showcasing the work of regional artists and alumni residents.

KHN is a program of the Richard P. Kimmel and Laurine Kimmel Charitable Foundation, Inc.