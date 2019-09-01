Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) have arrested two people and seized more than 17 pounds of methamphetamine during an investigation near Gretna.

At approximately 7:25 p.m., Thursday, August 29, troopers observed a suspicious GMC Safari at a gas station at the Interstate 80 exit at mile marker 432. Due to the proximity of the vehicle to Interstate 80, a focus of high-intensity drug trafficking enforcement operations, troopers began to investigate.

During the investigation, an NSP K9 detected the presence of a controlled substance inside the GMC Safari. Troopers searched the vehicle and discovered 17.2 pounds of methamphetamine hidden inside the dash of the van.

The two occupants of the van, Jose Ortiz-Figueroa, 52, and Ana Maria Murguia-Salonio, 51, both of Mexico, were arrested for possession of methamphetamine. Both were lodged in Sarpy County Jail.