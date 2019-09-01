Veteran educator Pat Thieben of Boone filed all of the required paperwork early this week as she announces her campaign for the Boone Community School Board chair position.

For more than four decades, Thieben has lived and breathed education as the daughter of an educator, working as a DMACC Instructor, to present day where she serves the Iowa Department of Education, Division of Community Colleges as an Administrative consultant.

“Education is incredibly important,” she says. “Working with children early, going into their future and shaping their lives is one of the most essential roles we play.”

According to Pat, this is just one component of a long list that educators take upon their shoulders as they shape the minds of youth.

And she believes that since she has plenty of experience working with children of all ages, she is more than qualified to run for the BCSB chair seat.

Running for the School Board position, she has three main objectives.

First being, the search for a new Superintendent as the current, Brad Manard’s term will end with the 2020 school year.

Second, work-based learning—preparing the students in the Boone educational system for what ever path they choose, whether that’s pursuing further education after high school, trade or vocational schools, or even just some of the essential life skills, like balancing a check book.

Thieben believes that as educators, “it’s our job to prepare our children for everything life will throw at them.”

Thirdly, and debatably one of the most difficult—focusing on learning and graduation rate of the school district as a whole.

Accord to the Boone Community School District’s webpage, the BSCD graduation rate is at 97.93 percent, but Thieben thinks she can bridge that last couple percentage points.

“As a district, we already have great numbers, but I believe we can make it even better,” Thieben said. “We need to be proactive communicators that focus on transparency and bring families in to speak to us.”

“I have patience, a real strong understanding of work-based learning and the opportunities and knowledge for the students,” she said. “For which ever direction life takes them.”

When posed with the topic of mental health, Pat simply stated, “There’s not enough done, we need to provide more services for the mentally ill. We need to be more inclusive with out children.”

A concern faced by many parents for the safety of their own and other children.

As Pat campaigns for School Board in November, she will be developing a Facebook Page where people can reach out to her with questions and concerns.