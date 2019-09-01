Burlington Memorial Auditorium and riverfront are in repair mode

Just a few moments after 1:15 p.m. on June 1 the Hesco barriers south of Burlington Memorial Auditorium gave way.

“The ground was saturated all around them barriers and they couldn’t hold back the water anymore,” said Collin Wilson, a city worker who was monitoring the Hesco Barriers.

Within seconds, the rushing water flowed into the space behind the barriers, devastating the auditorium. Within just minutes, Wilson and his co-workers were wading through the flooding to drag ‘road closed’ barriers up to Main street.

Over the course of the next hour, the water would cover Front Street and creep its way up the block between Front and Jefferson Streets. Hundreds of people visited the riverfront to get a look at the flooding. Eventually, there were so many people Des Moines County Emergency Management had to close the area to foot traffic other than officials.

Mayor Shane McCampbell was already on his way downtown when he got the news the flood barriers protecting the riverfront had failed.

“I got a call from Kathleen (Salisbury, city clerk). She told me it had just happened and I was just a few minutes away,” McCampbell recalled.

McCampbell rushed to the riverfront, as did his fellow council members. They were on hand to meet with officials, speak with members of the media and the public, and to view the damages for themselves.

By 4 p.m., when city and county officials officially addressed the media, the effects of the damage on the Burlington Riverfront were clear. It was at the press conference that it was officially announced the Market Street Lift Station had been damaged in the flood.

Several hours away and with spotty cell service, City Manager Jim Ferneau was helping his parents on June 1. He knew there was only one reason anyone would call him. He missed the call, but he didn’t need to pick up to know what the called was about.

Ferneau knew with the failure of the flood barriers, he would be needed in Burlington.

“I got back into town at about 6 that night,” he said.

Ferneau said the flood wasn’t a ‘wait until Monday’ kind of problem. City leaders worked throughout the rest of the day and night trying work the problem.

In the days after the disaster, businesses on Front Street pumped water out of their basements round the clock. The Drake, which had elevated its boiler years ago in the event of flooding, was forced to shut down for several days when the water reached the Boiler five and a half feet off the ground.

Several businesses brought in portable restrooms to make up for their loss of facilities. The entire downtown smelled of raw sewage, a constant reminder the failed barriers.

“It’s pretty bad when the air freshens by the porta potties smell better than the rest of the block,” Des Moines County Attorney Lisa Schaefer told the board of supervisors back in June.

THREE MONTHS REMOVED



Three months after the floodwaters inundated downtown, Burlington has started to return to normal. The crest of 24.48 feet was the third highest on record shy of the more than 25-feet marks set in 1993 and 2008.

The Drake reopened for business after only a few days of closures. The lift station was back online within a few weeks and the porta poties soon were removed.

The parking lot between The Port of Burlington and Memorial Auditorium reopened after the water receded and the area could be cleaned. Sometime in the next few weeks, the city will scrape up the silt on Riverside Park and plant new sod to bring grass back to that area.

The Welcome Center at the Port of Burlington was reopened by the time The Des Moines Register’s Great Bike Ride Across Iowa rolled into Burlington the last weekend in June.

RAGBRAI riders visiting the Burlington Riverfront said they would have never guessed just a few weeks prior to their visit, water covered where they partied.

But, that doesn’t mean Burlington has recovered.

The people of Burlington didn’t know that when The Iowa Store closed due to flooding the store would close for good. One week after the barriers broke, Bonnie Baldwin, owner of The Iowa Store, had passed away.

The Greater Burlington Partnership announced recently to fill the void in the community, they will open their own gift shop where The Iowa Store was located.

The auditorium also remains closed to the public. Ferneau said he's not sure how long it will take for repair the auditorium.

The facility sustained the worst damage ever from the 2019 flood. Back in the 2014 flood, the auditorium had to be redone, but not the floor. It was when the contractor were ripping up floors on the entry level they found asbestos. That added another $50,000 to the cost of repair.

MONEY CONCERNS

In April, city and county were feeling the impact of the flood and local officials were looking for answer to questions about the cost of fighting the flood.

One month before the Hesco barriers failed in Burlington, the same scene had played out in Davenport and captured national media attention.

That week, representatives from the offices of Iowa Senators Joni Ernst and Chuck Grassley were in town to view the damage. Representatives from the Iowa Homeland Security Emergency Emergency Management Agency walked the length of the riverfront with Emergency Management Coordinator Gina Hardin and Assistant City Manager Nick MacGregor. One week after the barrier failure Iowa Rep. Dave Loebsack stood on the Riverfront and spoke with city leaders.

“It felt good, it was nice to see that Burlington wasn’t forgotten,” McCampbell said.

The day after the Hescos collapsed, there was a concern Federal Emergency Management Agency wouldn’t cover the damages, they had declared the disaster in Iowa was over. But just a few days after the barriers collapsed, FEMA extended the state’s flooding disaster’s end date from May 15 to June 15, which covered all of the damage suffered not only by the city, but also the county.

But, the help comes with a drawback. Getting help from FEMA means a waiting game. It takes time to not only meet with FEMA officials, but also to prepare for those meetings and to keep track of money and time spent on the cleanup.

The work takes away from ongoing projects and forces staff to comply with the demands of FEMA. In an ordinary year, this would be difficult. But with city workers also busy with the Transportation Investment Generating Economic Recovery Grant, Ferneau said the staff are stretched as thin as they can be. And Ferneau doesn't expect this to get better any time soon.

“It will take at least the next year,” said Ferneau.

The one thing FEMA didn’t do, though, was pay for losses from businesses impacted by the flood. The Small Business Administration did offer loans to the businesses on the riverfront, but federal relief would never come.

To get that kind of aid, businesses must have damage to their first floor. However, most of the businesses impacted were built up to keep water off of the first floor. Businesses, and consequentially their employees, were left to pay for the damages to their property.

MOVING FORWARD

Unfortunately, Ferneau said, cleaning up after major flooding has become the same old song and dance the city has been through time and time again.

“We’ve done it three times since I’ve been here,” he said.

The city has is building a permanent flood wall, indeed the flood wall held back the water. While there was some water seeping through the cracks of the wall, it held strong. It is the barriers that failed.

The city was already planning to do another stage of the flood wall next year, but MacGregor decided to move around the steps. Because the Hesco barriers seem to fail on the south side of the auditorium, that will be the next phase worked on. The work will begin next year.

In the wake of the devastation, some citizens called to tear down auditorium and port to end all the cleanup and protection efforts.

“We should just tear down everything east of Front Street and give it back to the river,” Leon Shahan told the council not long after the barrier collapsed.

But, it seems the city is not ready to call it quits. Currently, the city is working with Des Moines-based developer Ryan Jensen, of CBRE Hubble, who is considering putting up a hotel in the parking lot between the port and the auditorium.

The council won’t know if the hotel will happen for a while. Jensen said he needs at least six months to figure out if the plan is even feasible. Jensen is planning to build the hotel up above the flood wall. This will give guests a beautiful view, but also protect the hotel from flooding.

City officials are hopeful that by the time Jensen’s hotel is open, the city’s flood wall will prevent any more devastation on the riverfront.