A featured event of a showcase fall festival returns on Sunday, Sept. 22, in downtown Nebraska City with the 35th Annual AppleJack Car Show.

Last year, the show attracted 417 vehicles to compete in 32 different classes with trophies awarded to the first, second and third place finisher in each class.

In addition, trophies are awarded for the top 10 entries, the Best of Show—stock, the Best of Show—modified, the Shane Stephenson Veterans Memorial Trophy, the Bob Lechner Memorial Trophy and the Randy Wilken Family Trophy.

To be eligible for the Stephenson trophy, an entrant need only indicate their status as a veteran upon sign in. Representatives for the Stephenson, Lechner and Wilken families will judge entrants for those particular awards.

Car entries will be on display from 11th to 6th Street and from 1st Corso to 1st Avenue.

Registration begins at 8 a.m. and continues to 11 a.m. Judging takes place from 12 to 2 p.m. and the awards are presented at 3 p.m. A total of 16 judges will be evaluating entries this year.

A popular class in recent years has been for model years ‘55, ‘56 and ‘57, a class known as the Tri 5. Last year’s largest class was represented in model years ‘65 to ‘72 with 44 entries for that class.

Providing music during the AppleJack Car Show will be Michael Moyer, a native Nebraska Citian and current resident of Kansas City, Mo.

The event begins with the playing of the National Anthem at 10 a.m. at the main table at Fort Western Wear at 903 Central Ave.

Among the musical selections for the day will be plenty of songs with patriotic themes.

Another feature of the event will be the 50-50 drawing. Those at the event buy tickets for the drawing with the winner taking home half of the prize money.

Money collected through the 50-50 drawing and all other money collected above expenses are directed back to the community.

Last year, the AppleJack Car Show made a number of charitable donations to local causes. Those included $500 to the Angel Tree at First Lutheran; $500 to the Woodhouse Backpack Program, $500 to the Keylee Norris Cancer Benefit, $500 to the city of Peru for flood relief, $500 to the city of Hamburg for flood relief, $200 to the Nebraska City Eagles roof repair, $200 to the Nebraska City Eagles awning, $200 to the 1st Grade Book Club, and $200 each to the Nebraska City High School and Lourdes Central Catholic Post Prom parties.

The effort also resulted in the donation of 200 pounds of canned goods to the Otoe County Food Bank.

In total, the effort resulted in $14,050 in donations to local organizations.

The car club extends its thanks to all sponsors and partners for helping to make the AppleJack Car Show a reality. Thanks also for the help of the National Guard, which has provided event support to the car show.