The Heritage Needlework Guild Quilt and Needlework Show will be at the Bethel United Church of Christ at 2400 Central Ave., on the weekend of AppleJack. Show times are Friday, Sept. 20, from 5 to 7 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 21, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, Sept. 22, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The show will feature “Celebrate Nebraska” art quilts by FiberWorks Artists, a youth exhibition, a quilt raffle, silent auctions and a basket raffle. The Bethel United Church of Christ is handicapped accessible.