Authorities have been notified about an inmate missing from the Community Corrections Center-Lincoln (CCC-L). Timothy Bailey #88694 did not return from his work release job. He managed to remove the electronic monitoring device he was wearing at 10th and O Streets. Authorities were notified at 8:30 p.m.

CCC-L is one of two community custody facilities operated by NDCS. Community custody is the lowest custody level and the least restrictive facility. Inmates are allowed to participate in work opportunities, attend school and religious services with prior approval and without direct supervision.

Bailey is serving a two year sentence for possession of a controlled substance out of Dodge County. His sentence began on November 26, 2018. Bailey was scheduled to be released on September 25, 2019.

Bailey is a 29-year old white male, 5’6”, 170 lbs., with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with knowledge of Bailey’s whereabouts is asked to contact local authorities or the Nebraska State Patrol.